EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department announced that it continues a series of special traffic enforcement periods in an effort to curtail alcohol violations by the motoring public.

The next special traffic enforcement period is in conjunction with Halloween.

Lt. Charles Kohlberg of the Edwardsville Police Department said these special enforcement periods are supported by a grant received from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The first special enforcement period begins on Oct. 28, 2016, and ends on Nov. 2, 2016.

“The purpose of the enforcement campaign is to reduce traffic crash injuries and fatalities, the importance of obeying traffic laws, the costs associated with traffic citation fines and DUI costs to the public,” Kohlberg said.

Officers on patrol will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speed laws and occupant protection violations, Kohlberg said.

Kohlberg said during Halloween, more people tend to have theme parties for the occasion and the potential is there for an increase of impaired drivers on the roadway.

"If people plan to attend an event with alcohol and if they potentially have too much to drink, they should have a designated driver or call a friend for a ride," Kohlberg said. "People attending these parties should plan another option if they drink to a point that they are impaired."

Kohlberg mentioned there are taxis available in the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon areas. He said drivers should utilize them if they need them. He said it is much safer to call in a taxi in these situations.

The enforcement periods certainly make a difference, Kohlberg said.

"I do think it has an impact when people know we have extra officers on overtime duty during these periods," he said. "We hope it has an impact to prevent those from getting behind the wheel impaired."

A zero-tolerance policy will be in effect for alcohol-related violations, as well as seat belt/child safety restraint violations. Seat-belt enforcement zones will also be operated at various locations during the enforcement period.

