Edwardsville Police Department Seeks Two Suspects in Sunday Burglary at Local Business
August 5, 2019 10:29 AM August 7, 2019 3:05 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department released photos Monday of two suspects in reference to a burglary on Sunday, Aug. 4.
The burglary occurred at a local business, Edwardsville Police said.
Please contact 618-656-2131 or the anonymous tip line at 618-692-7552 with any information.