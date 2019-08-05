Edwardsville Police Department Seeks Two Suspects in Sunday Burglary at Local Business Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department released photos Monday of two suspects in reference to a burglary on Sunday, Aug. 4. Article continues after sponsor message The burglary occurred at a local business, Edwardsville Police said. Please contact 618-656-2131 or the anonymous tip line at 618-692-7552 with any information. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending