EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department conducted a traffic safety campaign from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2, 2024, aimed at reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was carried out by the Edwardsville Police in collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce fatalities.

During the campaign, Edwardsville Police reported the following enforcement outcomes:

3 speeding citations.

2 DUI alcohol arrests.

1 DUI drug arrest.

5 additional traffic citations.

Lt. Brandn Whittaker indicated, “This year’s campaign was successful in grabbing people’s attention with highly visible enforcement methods. As always, our goal is a safe community with safe drivers.”

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

