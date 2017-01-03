EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the third in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on Jan. 2, 2017.

The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of 0 Driving Under the Influence traffic citation, and 19 other traffic violations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period of Dec. 16, 2016 to Jan. 2, 2017, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of 2 Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 57 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the Super Bowl Holiday period.

Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Edwardsville Police Lt. Charles Kohlberg at (618) 656-2131





