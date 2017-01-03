EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the third in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on Jan. 2, 2017.

The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of 0 Driving Under the Influence traffic citation, and 19 other traffic violations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol related traffic accidents during this period.
During the enforcement period of Dec. 16, 2016 to Jan. 2, 2017, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of 2 Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 57 other traffic citations.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The next enforcement period will be over the Super Bowl Holiday period.

Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Edwardsville Police Lt. Charles Kohlberg at (618) 656-2131

More like this:

Edwardsville Police Department Announces St. Patrick’s Day DUI Enforcement Results
Mar 21, 2025
Edwardsville Police Department Recognizes Distracted Driving Awareness Month With A Reminder For Motorists: Put The Phone Away
Mar 28, 2025
St. Patrick’s Day Weekend: Increased DUI Enforcement in Edwardsville
Mar 5, 2025
Edwardsville Police Announce Super Bowl Weekend Enforcement Results
Feb 11, 2025
Giannoulias Launches Interactive Portal to Determine Whether Illinoisans Need a REAL ID
Mar 1, 2025

 