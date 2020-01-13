Edwardsville Police Department Releases Alert After Vehicle-Break-ins, Seeks Public's Information
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police released some photos today of a suspect and suspect vehicle in a recent-break-in.
The Edwardsville Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood because of a rash of recent vehicle break-ins.
"Please remember to keep your vehicles locked and please contact the Edwardsville Police Department (618) 656-2131 with any information or video surveillance if you see suspicious activity."
More like this: