EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police released some photos today of a suspect and suspect vehicle in a recent-break-in.

The Edwardsville Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood because of a rash of recent vehicle break-ins.

"Please remember to keep your vehicles locked and please contact the Edwardsville Police Department (618) 656-2131 with any information or video surveillance if you see suspicious activity."

