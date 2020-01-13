Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police released some photos today of a suspect and suspect vehicle in a recent-break-in.

The Edwardsville Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood because of a rash of recent vehicle break-ins.

"Please remember to keep your vehicles locked and please contact the Edwardsville Police Department (618) 656-2131 with any information or video surveillance if you see suspicious activity."

