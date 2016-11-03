EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the first in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on November 2, 2016. The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of two Driving Under the Influence traffic citations, and 10 other traffic violations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period of October 28, 2016 to November 2, 2016, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of one Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 18 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the Thanksgiving Holiday period.

