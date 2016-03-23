EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the fifth in a series of overtime enforcement periods on March 20, 2016, Lt. Michael Fillback of the Edwardsville Police Department reports.

The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of two Driving Under the Influence arrests and 25 traffic violations, Fillback said. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol-related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period of March 15, 2016, to March 20, 2016, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of two Driving Under The Influence citations and 33 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the Memorial Day Holiday period.

