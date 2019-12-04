EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department today released Thanksgiving enforcement numbers.

The Edwardsville Police Department made nine impaired driving arrests from the enforcement and didn't have any seat belt and child safety seat citations.

The Edwardsville Police Department also took the following enforcement actions:

3 suspended/revoked license citations/arrests

9 uninsured motorist citations

7 speeding citations

24 various traffic citations

"Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort to save lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up," Edwardsville Police Lt. Christopher J. Byrne, of the Patrol Operations Division. "The enforcement campaign took place from Nov. 22 through Dec. 2. During the mobilization, extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur."

This law enforcement effort was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the nationwide "Click It or Ticket" and "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaigns.

