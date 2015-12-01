 EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the second in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on Nov. 30, 2015. The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of 1 Driving Under the Influence traffic citation, and 27 other traffic violations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period of Nov. 16, 2015 to Nov. 29, 2015, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of 5 Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 60 other traffic citations.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The next enforcement period will be over the Christmas & New Year’s Holiday period.

Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Michael Fillback at 618-656-2131

More like this:

Nov 7, 2024 - Troy Police Department Awarded Illinois Department of Transportation Traffic Enforcement Grant

Today - Illinois State Police Announces Results Of A Violent Crime Suppression Detail In The Metro East Area

5 days ago - Edwardsville Police Reminds Drivers: Buckle Up and Drive Sober

Jul 15, 2024 - Edwardsville Police Make 35 Arrests During Holiday Traffic Campaign

Nov 8, 2024 - Cross-River Task Force Deployment Results In 8 Arrests On Outstanding Warrants; Suspected Meth and Cocaine Also Seized

 