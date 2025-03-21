EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department announced it made 2 DUI arrests, issued 10 speeding citations, and 4 other citations during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” said Edwardsville Police Lt. Brandn Whittaker.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville Police joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

The safety effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

More like this:

Edwardsville Police Department Recognizes Distracted Driving Awareness Month With A Reminder For Motorists: Put The Phone Away
Mar 28, 2025
St. Patrick’s Day Weekend: Increased DUI Enforcement in Edwardsville
Mar 5, 2025
Edwardsville Police Announce Super Bowl Weekend Enforcement Results
Feb 11, 2025
Haine Charges Motorist Accused Of Striking Officer Who Attempted To Deploy Spike Strips During Pursuit Across Bridge
Mar 20, 2025
May 23, 2025, Registration Deadline: Collinsville Police Department Hosts Annual Youth Academy In July
Mar 29, 2025

 