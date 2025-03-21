Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department announced it made 2 DUI arrests, issued 10 speeding citations, and 4 other citations during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” said Edwardsville Police Lt. Brandn Whittaker.

The Edwardsville Police joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

The safety effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

