



EDWARDSVILLE – Three battery cases from the Edwardsville Police Department involve two local residents accused of battering each other on a transit bus and a third accused of biting a police officer’s hand after an alleged domestic battery.

Nathaniel Smith, 34, of Alton, was charged on Sept. 11, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery and a Class C misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Smith allegedly struck the victim, Bijan J. Mehmadoost, about the body in a public place on Aug. 7, 2025. Specifically, he is accused of attacking Mehmadoost on a Madison County Transit (MCT) bus which was located at the intersection of East Schwarz Street and South Kansas Street at the time of the offense.

Mehmadoost, a 36-year-old Edwardsville resident, was charged on Sept. 11, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery and a Class C misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Mehmadoost is accused of punching Smith and pepper straying him on the same date and at the same location.

In an unrelated case, 18-year-old Noah M. Melcher of Edwardsville was charged on Sept. 12, 2025 with one count of aggravated battery (a Class 2 felony) and two counts of domestic battery (both Class A misdemeanors).

On Sept. 11, 2025, Melcher reportedly scratched a household or family member and struck another household or family member with his hands without legal justification. He was additionally charged with biting the hand of an Edwardsville Police officer performing their official duties.

The Edwardsville Police Department presented each of the cases against Smith, Mehmadoost, and Melcher. Smith and Mehmadoost were both granted pretrial release from custody, while Melcher was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

