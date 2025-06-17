EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Police announced plans for July Fourth traffic enforcement with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers. The safety campaign will run from June 20 through July 7 to encompass three summer weekends leading up to and after Independence Day.

“To ensure a safe Independence Day for everyone, we're asking for your cooperation. If you drive, don't drink or use cannabis or other impairing substances. Our officers will be diligently working to prevent impaired driving and to make sure all occupants are wearing their seat belts,” said Lt. Matt Senci.

The Edwardsville Police will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the statewide effort. To celebrate safely, designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive impaired.

Other important tips include:

• Give your designated driver your keys before you go out.

• If you are impaired by alcohol, cannabis, or any other drug, call a taxi, take mass transit, use a ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

• Promptly report impaired drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911. • Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. Not only is it the law, but it’s also your best defense against an impaired driver.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The enforcement efforts are complemented by IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” media campaign, which emphasizes the serious consequences of impaired driving and other unsafe driving behaviors.

