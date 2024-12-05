EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department is proud to announce the receipt of a Federal Fiscal Year 2025 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant. The grant, funded by federal highway safety funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation, will support enhanced traffic safety enforcement efforts designed to save lives and reduce traffic crashes.

“We are grateful for this grant, which allows us to increase our enforcement of impaired driving, seat belt, speeding and other traffic safety laws under the banners of ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,’ ‘Click It or Ticket,’ and ‘Drive High, Get a DUI,’” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker. “Our priority is ensuring the safety of everyone who uses our roadways by holding those who break the law accountable.”

The STEP grant year, which runs from Oct. 1, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2025, enables the Edwardsville Police to conduct additional enforcement operations, particularly during high-risk periods.

These operations will focus on dangerous behaviors that contribute to crashes, such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, failure to yield, disobeying traffic signals and seat belt violations. Key enforcement campaigns like “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” will be emphasized during some of the deadliest times of the year to raise awareness and promote safer driving habits. These high-visibility enforcement efforts are part of our ongoing mission to keep Illinois roads safe for all.

