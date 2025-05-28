EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police announced it issued 35 citations during the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period.

“Through the Memorial Day enforcement campaign, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word that seat belts save lives,” said Lt. Matt Senci.

During the enforcement period, Edwardsville Police wrote 19 citations for seat belt violations and wrote 16 citations for other violations.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. For more information on safe driving practices, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.

