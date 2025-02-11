EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department announced it made 1 Driving Under the Influence of Drugs arrest and issued five speeding citations during the recent Super Bowl enforcement campaign.

One citation was issued for illegal transportation of alcohol and one citation was issued for illegal transportation of cannabis. Five other citations were issued during the enforcement period.

The Super Bowl weekend “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” enforcement efforts ran from Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, through the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 10, 2025.

The goal was to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure more people buckle up and follow all traffic laws.

“Motorists should understand the warning that we are serious about cracking down on impaired drivers and seat belt and other traffic safety law violators. We do it to save lives,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker. The recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

