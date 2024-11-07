EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police conducted a successful Halloween enforcement campaign, resulting in 2 impaired driving arrests.

Additionally, Edwardsville officers arrested 1 driver for driving on a suspended license, issued 4 speeding citations, 2 citations for illegal transportation of alcohol, and 4 other citations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Law enforcement agencies across Illinois participated in this statewide effort to save lives by removing impaired drivers from the roads and ensuring more drivers and passengers were properly buckled up. The fall enforcement campaign, which ran from Oct. 18 through Nov. 1, was part of the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click It or Ticket" initiatives.

Special attention was given to late-night enforcement, as data shows that this is when the highest number of impaired driving incidents and unbuckled fatalities occur. This enforcement effort was made possible through federal highway safety funds provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

More like this: