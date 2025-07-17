EDWARDSVILLE – As part of an ongoing safety effort, the Edwardsville Police Department will conduct a weekend enforcement initiative along North Main Street aimed at risky or unlawful behaviors, including speeding, cellphone use while driving, failure to yield to pedestrians and jaywalking.

The initiative is aimed at making the roads safer for everyone, and is part of a three-pronged approach: awareness, education and enforcement.

The targeted enforcement efforts will be carried out on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 18-20. North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville was identified as one of the more active roads for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, with numerous crosswalks and intersections, plus events that typically attract crowds.

“Whether on foot or in a vehicle, everyone needs to be aware of and follow the rules of the road. Safety is a shared responsibility, and drivers, pedestrians and cyclists may be subject to citations for not following traffic laws,” Edwardsville Police Lt. Matt Senci said.

Safety tips for pedestrians and cyclists:

Cross the street at intersections or marked crosswalks, and look both ways before proceeding.

At signalized crossings, don't cross until you have the "walk" indicator.

Try to make eye contact with drivers, and don’t start crossing the street until traffic stops.

When crossing the road, remove your headphones (or at least one of them) to better focus on the people and vehicles around you.

Safety tips for drivers:

Always be prepared to stop, and remain alert for pedestrians and cyclists.

Wait for pedestrians or cyclists to cross the entire road before continuing.

Don’t allow yourself to be distracted by phones or devices; keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.

Come to a complete stop at a red light or stop sign, and look for pedestrians or cyclists before making a right turn.

