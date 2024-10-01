EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department released the results of additional enforcement efforts conducted via the Federal Fiscal Year 2024 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

The STEP grant year ran from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024. Edwardsville Officers issued the following citations during this campaign: 77 speeding citations 8 seat belt citations 26 electronic communication device citations 5 driving under the influence arrests 27 other citations 2 driving while suspended/revoked traffic arrests

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville Police participated in this effort to save lives by focusing on the leading contributory causes of crashes: speeding, impaired driving, electronic device use, failure to yield and disobeying traffic control signals, as well as occupant restraint violations.

The STEP campaign was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

More like this: