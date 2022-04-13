ALTON - Edwardsville's boys' tennis team played very well in winning all of their matches as the Tigers won over Alton 9-0 in a Southwestern Conference dual meet played Tuesday afternoon at the Alton High tennis courts.

In the singles matches, Colton Hulme defeated Parker Mayhew 6-0, 6-0, while Jesse Hattrup won over Luke Boyd 6-0. 6-1. Jade Dynamic won his match over Chance Linenfelser 6-0, 6-0, while Michael Karibian defeated James McKeever 6-0, 6-0. In the final two matches, it was Jace Ackerman winning over Victor Humphrey 6-0, 6-0 and Sam Motley defeated Nathan Bartlett 6-1, 6-0.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the doubles matches, Hulme and Hattrup defeated Mayhew and Boyd 8-0, Dynamic and Karibian won over Linenfelser and McKeever 8-0 and Ackerman and Motley defeated Humphrey and Bartlett 8-5.

“Our kids played hard, but Edwardsville was just too deep," Alton head boys tennis coach Jesse Macias said. "They have some strong players back from last year and their freshman Jesse Hattrup makes them that much better. I liked the effort from everyone, especially Victor Humphrey and Nate Bartlett at number three doubles. It’s time to focus on doubles and the Robert Logan Tournament this weekend.”

More like this: