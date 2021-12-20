MACHESNEY PARK - The Edwardsville wrestling team placed three wrestlers in the top eight of their respective weight classes as the Tigers had a very good showing in the 33rd Al Dvorak Invitational tournament held over the weekend at Machesney Park Harlem High School in suburban Chicago.

The Tigers came in 20th in a 36-team field with 62 points in a meet that attracts much of the top talent and teams from all over the Midwest. Detroit Catholic Central won the tournament with 234.5 points, with Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic coming in second with 230 points, DeKalb was third with 167 points, Lockport Township was fourth at 150 points and Amery, Wisc. rounded out the top five with 138.5 points.

Levi Wilkinson finished eighth at 106 pounds, winning three matches in his class, losing the seventh place bout to Kalani Kievh of Carol Stream Glenbard North 9-2. while Dylan Gvillo came in fourth at 138 pounds, winning four matches along the way but was forced to default the third place match by injury to Maddux Blakely of Dakota at 2:57. Jorden Johnson came in seventh at 152 pounds, winning five bouts over the weekend and defeated Wyatt Ingham of Amery 7-4 to take the seventh place match.

In other results, Blake Mink won three matches at 120 pounds, just missing out on the podium, Zeke Rhodes won a match at 132 pounds, Makonnen Simmons took two matches in the 145 pound category and Max Miller took a win at 160 pounds, as did Evan McCormick at 195 pounds.

