BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

O'FALLON - The Edwardsville boys track team finished second in the Gold Division at the 53rd annual O’Fallon Relays track meet on Friday, scoring 121 points, while Alton wound up tied for fifth with Belleville West with 69 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

O’Fallon won the division with 151.5 points, while Collinsville was seventh with 68, and Granite City was eighth with 37.5 points.

Amari Brooks and Blake Williams finished one-two for Edwardsville in the shot put, with Brooks winning at 49’ 4” and Williams throwing 45’ 4” in second place. Brooks also won the discus throw with a distance of 139’ 4”.

Zach Walters of the Tigers won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:00.12, while teammate Kurt Brase was third at 10:35.66. The 4,000-meter distance medley relay team of Jack Pifer, Wyatt Erber, Max Hartmann and Roland Prenzler won the event with a time of 11:02.55. and the team of Pifer, Prenzler, Hartmann and Todd Baxter was second in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 8:24.25.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: