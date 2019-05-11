Edwardsville PD Makes 3 DUI Arrests Thursday Night, Also Thanks Those Who Choose Not to Drink and Drive
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department reported today that it made three DUI arrests Thursday night between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. in a crackdown.
However, the Edwardsville Police also thanked those drivers who continue to chose to get a designated sober driver, family or a friend for a ride home, or use a ride app after too much too drink.
"These efforts play a vital role in keeping our community safe," the Police Department said.
