EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department reported today that it made three DUI arrests Thursday night between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. in a crackdown.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

However, the Edwardsville Police also thanked those drivers who continue to chose to get a designated sober driver, family or a friend for a ride home, or use a ride app after too much too drink.

"These efforts play a vital role in keeping our community safe," the Police Department said.

More like this:

Edwardsville Police Department Announces St. Patrick’s Day DUI Enforcement Results
Mar 21, 2025
Pretrial Release Denied For Man Charged With Aggravated Battery Of Alton Police Officer
Mar 27, 2025
Edwardsville Police Department Recognizes Distracted Driving Awareness Month With A Reminder For Motorists: Put The Phone Away
Mar 28, 2025
Meridian Society Awards Announced, Honoring Seven Projects with $22,794 of Transformative Community Impact
6 days ago
Glen Carbon Police Welcomes Four New Officers
Mar 25, 2025

 