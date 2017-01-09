EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is trying to locate the owner of a dark colored possibly black GMC pick up that was parked in the area of Wang Gang on Thursday 12/29/16 approximately 5:45 p.m.

The truck was parked and unoccupied when it was struck by another vehicle and may have been damaged. When the police arrived to complete an accident report, the the GMC pick up had already left the area. If this is your truck please contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131 and ask for Officer Randy Luttrell.

“We want to make contact with the person who owned the vehicle so we can complete the traffic report,” said the Edwardsville Police Department.

