EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department would like thank everyone who participated in the 2015 Holiday Art Contest. There were 51 entries from children in first through sixth grade. Participants were asked to color, paint or draw an original picture with a Holiday theme. The first, second, and third place winners from each grade were chosen to receive a Target gift card, made possible by a generous donation from First Clover Leaf Bank.

A big “congratulations!” goes out to all the winners:

Kindergarten Winners: Maggie Hertz and Henry Durbin

First Grade Winners: Cale Grable, Sophie Shapiro, and Luke Bissey

Second Grade Winners: Giana Venzon, Schaefer Bates, and Ella Bates

Third Grade Winners: Colin Walsh, Jara Bissey, and Grace Goodwin

Fifth Grade Winners: Isaiah Bissey, Abraham Wojcikievicz, Katelyn Mertz, and Lexi Bozarth

To view the winner’s artwork: log on to the “Edwardsville Parks and Recreation” Facebook page; look under Photos or stroll by the Wildey Theatre where the winner’s artwork will be displayed in the windows from December 17- December 28. Any child who would like to keep their artwork may pick it up at the Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro, Edwardsville, IL; (Mon-Fri 8-5) starting on January 4. Artwork not picked up by Friday, January 29 will become property of the Parks Department.

