EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join us for Coffee and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The Rec Department will be showing “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” (1954) starring Jane Powell, Howard Keel, and Jeff Richards. This family movie is a musical and comedy. Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by a local bakery starting at 9:30 a.m.

Reservations can be made by calling the Parks Office and then mailing payment. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door. The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the movie will begin at 10:00 a.m. Each person will get 1 pastries, popcorn, coffee, and soda. The movie is being sponsored by Cedarhurst Assisted Living and Memory Care. The registration deadline is Feb. 12.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

