EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department is once again hosting the popular Winter Concert Series at the Wildey Theatre which features entertainment from the St. Louis metro area paired with delicious appetizers. The concert series, which was first held at the Leclaire Room of the N.O. Nelson Complex, has been a much anticipated program organized by the Parks Department for the past eight years.

While food has always been a big part of this series since the program began in 2007, last year the Parks Department began featuring different local restaurants with each show. The rotation of local restaurants will continue this year but staff has decided to add in another option for patrons. Patrons can still purchase a ticket which includes the concert and appetizer reception for the low cost of only $14 plus processing fees but for the first time, they also have the option of purchasing a concert only ticket for $8 plus processing fees.

The 2015-2016 Winter Concert Series line-up is as follows:

Nov. 20 - Tommy Halloran's Grueilla, Bella Milano sponsor

Dec. 4 - Miss Jubilee & the Humdingers, Doc's Smokehouse sponsor

Jan. 15 - Falling Fences, Chop House sponsor

Feb. 5 - Zydeco Crawdaddy's, A Catered Affair sponsor

March 11 - Dueling Pianos, Sugos sponsor

Tickets for all of the shows in the Winter Concert Series are now available online at www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750 or at the Wildey Theatre Ticket Office located at 252 N. Main Street. For more information about this series, please contact Katie Grable at the Edwardsville Parks Department at 618-692-7538.

