Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department kicks off summer with family activities Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Parks and Recreation begins a busy summer with many family activities each week.



An ice cream giveaway sponsored by Prairie Farms was a huge hit and more than 1,000 attended, Hayley Verheyen of the Edwardsville Parks and Rec Department, said.

The splash pad at Corlew Park is open. The splash pad is free and is open daily from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.



“Just a friendly reminder that parking is very limited,” the Park and Rec Department said. “Please only park is designated parking spots, do not block people in, and parking is not allowed in private lots (churches or businesses). Anyone parked in non designated parking spots will be ticketed.”



Movies In the Park is also up and going and it started with “sing,” on June 3. At 8:15 p.m. on July 8, the free family movie will be “Trolls.”



“The Movies in the Park are nice for families with little kids,” Verheyen said. “The kids can come and run and talk and no one has to worry. It is a very family friendly environment.”



The Five and Dimers at Arts in the Park is set for 8 p.m. Friday, June 16. Every Saturday, the department will also host children's art classes focusing on collaboration and experimentation through group art projects.



Free fishing lessons will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at LeClaire Lake in Edwardsville.



At 5 p.m. on Friday, June 9, the Route 66 Festival kicks off with The Catapults hitting the band stand. The Route 66 10K Road Race, hosted by the Metro Milers, kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10. Following the race, the festival will open to the public. A classic car show will begin at 4 p.m. that afternoon. The festival will conclude Saturday at midnight. Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending