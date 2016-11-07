Edwardsville Parks & Recreation announces costume contest winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - On Saturday, October 29th the Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department hosted the annual children’s costume contest at the City Park Bandstand immediately followed by trick-or-treating on Main Street. There were 226 entries with participants dressed in almost every costume Wonder Woman, Ninja Turtles, Birthday Cake, Slimer from Ghost Busters, and a rat that was dress as a turtle; just to name a few. Winners, chosen by the Edwardsville Lions Club, include:



Age 0-3 Winners: 1st Place: Birthday Cake = Betty Cadagin 2nd Place: Thomas the Train = Caiden Scheafer 3rd Place: Grumpy = Dylan DeVasto Age 4-6 Winners: 1st Place: Invisible Man = Mason McLeland 2nd Place: Red Octopus = Blake Plummer 3rd Place: Slimer = Mason Schultz Age 7-9 Winners: 1st Place: Jet Pack= Andrew McKey 2nd Place: Mouse in Mouse Trap= Tayler Johnson 3rd Place: Slimer = Lainey McFarlin Age 10-12 Winners: 1st Place: Steampunk Doll = Gillen Raisner 2nd Place: Fortune Teller = Mackenzie Levy 3rd Place: Jelly Fish = Lexi Vetter Group Winners: 1st Place: Garbage Truck and Garbage can = Trent and Beth Barrier 2nd Place: Pacman and ghosts = Gabriella, Amelia, and Brian Hill 3rd Place: Curious George Family = Silas, Kayla, Trent, and Krystal West Pet Winners: 1st Place: Oscar the Grouch = Sassy 2nd Place: Zoey = Dalmatian 3rd Place: Ollie = Turtle The Parks Department would like to thank all who partnered with the City of Edwardsville to make this event a huge success including the Edwardsville Lions club for judging, GCS Credit Union for donating prizes, the Edwardsville Walgreens Store for taking free pictures of each participant in the park, the SIUE Suzuki Strings for playing music during registration, Clowns thru Grace for making balloon animals, Market Basket for supplying pumpkins and hay bales for stage decorations, the Edwardsville Police Department for providing crossing guards on the Main St. intersections, and the 36 participating Main St. businesses for handing out candy after the contest. We look forward to partnering with you all again next year!