EDWARDSVILLE - On Saturday, October 29th the Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department hosted the annual children’s costume contest at the City Park Bandstand immediately followed by trick-or-treating on Main Street.  There were 226 entries with participants dressed in almost every costume Wonder Woman, Ninja Turtles, Birthday Cake, Slimer from Ghost Busters, and a rat that was dress as a turtle; just to name a few. Winners, chosen by the Edwardsville Lions Club, include:

Age 0-3 Winners:

1st Place: Birthday Cake  =  Betty Cadagin                            

2nd Place: Thomas the Train = Caiden Scheafer 

3rd Place: Grumpy = Dylan DeVasto                              

Age 4-6 Winners:

1st Place: Invisible Man = Mason McLeland

2nd Place: Red Octopus = Blake Plummer

3rd Place: Slimer =  Mason Schultz

Age 7-9 Winners:

1st Place: Jet Pack= Andrew McKey                

2nd Place: Mouse in Mouse Trap= Tayler Johnson                           

3rd Place: Slimer =  Lainey McFarlin                                    

Age 10-12 Winners:

1st Place: Steampunk Doll = Gillen Raisner

2nd Place: Fortune Teller = Mackenzie Levy

3rd Place: Jelly Fish = Lexi Vetter              

Group Winners:                                                                                                                               

1st Place: Garbage Truck and Garbage can = Trent and Beth Barrier                         

2nd Place: Pacman and ghosts = Gabriella, Amelia, and Brian Hill                                               

3rd Place: Curious George Family = Silas, Kayla, Trent, and Krystal West 

Pet Winners:

1st Place: Oscar the Grouch = Sassy        

2nd Place: Zoey = Dalmatian

3rd Place: Ollie = Turtle

The Parks Department would like to thank all who partnered with the City of Edwardsville to make this event a huge success including the Edwardsville Lions club for judging, GCS Credit Union for donating prizes, the Edwardsville Walgreens Store for taking free pictures of each participant in the park, the SIUE Suzuki Strings for playing music during registration, Clowns thru Grace for making balloon animals, Market Basket for supplying pumpkins and hay bales for stage decorations, the Edwardsville Police Department for providing crossing guards on the Main St. intersections, and the 36 participating Main St. businesses for handing out candy after the contest.  We look forward to partnering with you all again next year!

