Edwardsville Parks & Recreation announces costume contest winners
EDWARDSVILLE - On Saturday, October 29th the Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department hosted the annual children’s costume contest at the City Park Bandstand immediately followed by trick-or-treating on Main Street. There were 226 entries with participants dressed in almost every costume Wonder Woman, Ninja Turtles, Birthday Cake, Slimer from Ghost Busters, and a rat that was dress as a turtle; just to name a few. Winners, chosen by the Edwardsville Lions Club, include:
Age 0-3 Winners:
1st Place: Birthday Cake = Betty Cadagin
2nd Place: Thomas the Train = Caiden Scheafer
3rd Place: Grumpy = Dylan DeVasto
Age 4-6 Winners:
1st Place: Invisible Man = Mason McLeland
2nd Place: Red Octopus = Blake Plummer
3rd Place: Slimer = Mason Schultz
Age 7-9 Winners:
1st Place: Jet Pack= Andrew McKey
2nd Place: Mouse in Mouse Trap= Tayler Johnson
3rd Place: Slimer = Lainey McFarlin
Age 10-12 Winners:
1st Place: Steampunk Doll = Gillen Raisner
2nd Place: Fortune Teller = Mackenzie Levy
3rd Place: Jelly Fish = Lexi Vetter
Group Winners:
1st Place: Garbage Truck and Garbage can = Trent and Beth Barrier
2nd Place: Pacman and ghosts = Gabriella, Amelia, and Brian Hill
3rd Place: Curious George Family = Silas, Kayla, Trent, and Krystal West
Pet Winners:
1st Place: Oscar the Grouch = Sassy
2nd Place: Zoey = Dalmatian
3rd Place: Ollie = Turtle
The Parks Department would like to thank all who partnered with the City of Edwardsville to make this event a huge success including the Edwardsville Lions club for judging, GCS Credit Union for donating prizes, the Edwardsville Walgreens Store for taking free pictures of each participant in the park, the SIUE Suzuki Strings for playing music during registration, Clowns thru Grace for making balloon animals, Market Basket for supplying pumpkins and hay bales for stage decorations, the Edwardsville Police Department for providing crossing guards on the Main St. intersections, and the 36 participating Main St. businesses for handing out candy after the contest. We look forward to partnering with you all again next year!
