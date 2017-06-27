EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department's Annual Fishing Derby was a huge success again under the direction of Hayley Verheyen with more than 60 kids participating Saturday at Leclaire Lake Park.

Verheyen extended a big thank you to the generous sponsors who make the event possible:

"Thank you to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for coming out to the park and going over some fishing tips with the kids, to BJ’s Printable for donating trophies for the winners, to Walgreens for providing volunteers and goodie bag items and Sonic for bringing Cherry Limeades," she said.

Hunter Stroemer caught an astonishing 83 fish to win the derby, followed by Titus Gray with 66 fish.

The Fishing Derby winners were:

Most Fish Caught:

1st Place- Hunter Stroemer (83 fish)

2nd Place- Titus Gray (66 fish)

3rd Place- Tyler Oser (60 fish)

Biggest Fish:

1st Place-Morgan Oser (8 inches and 45 fish)

2nd Place- Andrea DeAvila (8 inches and 5 fish)

3rd Place- Antonella DeAvile (8 inches and 3 fish)

For pictures from this event and others, ‘like’ the “Edwardsville Parks and Recreation” on Facebook!

