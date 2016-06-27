



EDWARDSVILLE - Come experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind, & soul. The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is now offering free yoga classes on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Leclaire Lake Park. Yoga in the Park is going on now through Saturday, Sept. 3.

The class is open to all levels and best of all it is completely free. Please bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray, and a blanket to put under your mat if grass is wet on Saturday mornings. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up your mat.

For more information, please visit our website www.cityofedwardsville.com or call the Parks Department at (618) 692-7538.

