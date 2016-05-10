EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department would like to invite all senior citizens (55 years and older) to The Muny in Forest Park, on Tuesday, June 14th, for the Wizard of Oz! The fee for this trip is $80 per participant; it covers transportation, backstage tour, dinner at the Culver Pavilion before the show, and 1 ticket to Wizard of Oz. Reservations must be made by Wednesday, May 25.

The bus will depart from the Eden United Church of Christ parking lot located next to the Main Street Community Center at 1003 N. Main St. in Edwardsville at 5:30 PM and will return at approximately 11:45 PM. Please park on the Main St. side of the parking lot. To reserve your spot on this trip call 692-7538; make checks payable to Edwardsville Parks Department to 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025 and write ESCAPE on the envelope.

The Parks Department also still has spots for Coffee and a Movie on May 18th. We will be showing Funny Face starting Audrey Hepburn, Fed Astaire, and Kay Thompson. Mini pastries and coffee will be catered by 222 Artisan Bakery. Doors open at 9:30am and the movie will start at 10am. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door. Reservations can be made by calling the Parks Office at 692-7538.

