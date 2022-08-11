EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, backed up by multiple other fire agencies, attacked a fully involved residence over a garage fire in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday.

The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get out safely without any injuries, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said.



“The fire was heavily involved when we got there, and it took 30-45 minutes to knock it down,” the chief said.

Chief Whiteford praised his group of firefighters and the others for knocking down the fire in fast fashion and saving the home.

The fire department received three ambulance calls around the same time as this fire call and other departments had to assist Edwardsville, including with an overturned car down the street.



Chief Whiteford thanked the other departments for their needed assistance in times of chaos.

Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.

