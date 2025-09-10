Edwardsville Orchestra Student Rides 150 Miles For MS Awareness
Zachary Majors, a 10th grader, completed a two-day bike ride to raise funds and support those living with multiple sclerosis.
GODFREY — Edwardsville High School orchestra student Zachary Majors, a 10th grader, rode 150 miles over two days on September 6 and 7, 2025, to raise awareness and funds for people affected by multiple sclerosis.
Majors began the Bike MS event at Lewis & Clark Community College’s Benjamin Godfrey Campus, riding 75 miles on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, and another 75 miles on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
Majors raised $450 and participated as a member of the Boeing team.
Bike MS events nationwide have raised $1.5 million so far this year.
The annual fundraising rides involve nearly 40,000 cyclists and more than 4,000 teams across the country, all supporting research and services for individuals living with multiple sclerosis.
