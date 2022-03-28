EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Orchestra students gathered again Saturday night with students and spectators for the annual Tiger Town Consortium Concert. Edwardsville High School's Lucco Gymnasium was filled with orchestra students and those in attendance to view the event.

The music directors said they thought the talented grades 5 through 12 students who participated sounded simply “fantastic.”

The Fifth-Grade Orchestra performed “French Folk Song,” and “Russian Music Box,” while the sixth-grade orchestra did “Themes From Harry Potter,” and “Fire in the Bow.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Seventh-and-Eighth-Grade Orchestra students performed “Souvenir de Porto Rico,” and did a show-stopping version of “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

The High School Orchestra performed “Mambo from ‘West Side Story,’” “Cinema Paradiso,” “Highlights from ‘Jurassic Park,’” and “I Will Survive.”

The Combined Orchestras closed with “Ode to Joy,” by Ludwig van Beethoven, arranged by John Caponegro.

More like this: