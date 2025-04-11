EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Orchestra Boosters expressed gratitude for the community’s support following the successful 2025 Tiger Town Consortium, which raised over $18,000 recently at Lincoln Middle School, drawing approximately 2,000 attendees.

The annual consortium showcased the talents of over 500 orchestra students from grades 5-12 within Edwardsville School District 7.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alumni from Edwardsville High School were also invited to join in a special performance of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” alongside current students.

Camille Hawk, president of the Edwardsville Orchestra Boosters, acknowledged the efforts of the orchestra booster officers and numerous parent volunteers in organizing the event. Other officers included Vice-President Lisa Johnson, Secretary Alison Reeves, and Treasurer Karie Nelson.

The performances were directed by District 7 orchestra teachers Philip Sgambelluri, Lindsey Wolfford, Missy Banker, Maggie Patton, and Victoria Voumard. A livestream of the concert is available online for those who wish to experience the event.