EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville plans to offset some of its energy costs by opting into a community solar array located outside the city.

City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement with Ampion, PBC, to subscribe the City of Edwardsville’s electrical account to a community solar array.

Alderman William Krause said the agreement would lead to energy savings of about 10%, adding the city’s participation in the associated Community Solar Program is entirely cost-free.

"The city is not going to be developing any solar facilities on our own, but we will be opting in to a solar farm that will be located outside of the city," Krause explained. "Then we will receive credits from the energy that is generated from that solar facility to offset the power consumption that we would use."

He added that the City of Edwardsville was “sought out” by Ampion, calling the agreement a “good opportunity” for the city.

Finance Director Jeanne Wojcieszak said the only electrical accounts not included in the agreement would be those used for the city’s water and wastewater treatment plants, as both facilities are too large. The agreement would also exclude the city’s lighting contracts and bulk supply purchases.

The agreement is set for an initial term of 10 years, after which it will automatically renew for another 10 years unless terminated by Ampion or the city.

With no further discussion, City Council members unanimously approved the agreement with Ampion, subscribing the City of Edwardsville’s electrical account to a community solar array.

