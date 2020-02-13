EDWARDSVILLE - Reed Kaburick, a standout offensive lineman for the Edwardsville High football team, signed a letter-of-intent to attend the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo. for the 2020 football season.

In his post-ceremony interview, Kaburick felt that Central Missouri's program and its history was a big factor in his selecting the school

"Everything," Kaburick said. "They've got a great, historic program. I just went down there and loved everything about it."

The Mules' conference, the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association, is still one of the best of its kind in the nation, and has a long history, dating back to 1912. Kaburick is looking forward to the competition in the MIAA.

"Oh, absolutely," Kaburick said. "If you're going to go D-II, that's the best place to play. That's where you want to go, you want to be in that conference."

Kaburick had narrowed his choices to UCM, Missouri S&T in Rolla and Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., before deciding on the Mules. He plans on majoring in business, with an emphasis on the financial side, eventually hoping to become a financial planner. Kaburick will bring a lot to the Central Missouri program.

"I'm happy for him," said Edwardsville coach Matt Martin. "He's getting an opportunity to play college football at Central Missouri. It's a good school, a good football tradition. I think he'll have a good career there. Reed is a hard worker, tough kid, passionate about football. I think that'll fit in well at Central Missouri."

When asked about a favorite memory of playing for the Tigers, Kaburick had a very simple, yet profound memory.

"Honestly, just running on the field Friday nights," Kaburick said. "That's great. Getting hyped up, and then run through. It never gets old."

All the trappings and traditions of Friday Night Lights in high schools across the country, and its traditions. It's something Kaburick really enjoyed.

"Oh, yeah," Kaburick said with a laugh. "It sounds really stereotypical, but it is. It's great. It never gets old."

And Kaburick is looking ahead to playing for Central Missouri on Saturday afternoons this fall.

"Oh, yeah," Kaburick said with a smile. "I'm excited, I'm ready to get going, I'm fired up," he said with a laugh. "I can't wait."

