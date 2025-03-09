EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Neighbors, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families in District 7 experiencing medical or emergency crises, is proud to announce a new scholarship program for high school seniors. This $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to two deserving students who demonstrate a passion for giving back to their community.

The scholarship, designed to recognize young philanthropists, reflects Edwardsville Neighbors' commitment to fostering the next generation of community leaders. Eligible applicants must be seniors graduating in 2025, planning to attend either a college or trade school in the fall. To apply, students will need to submit a 500-word essay describing what philanthropy means to them and how they have made a positive impact on their community.

“We are excited to support the next generation carrying forward the values of community service and compassion,” said Katie Wigton, President of Edwardsville Neighbors. “Our organization is built on the principle of community and generosity, and we believe it's important to recognize young people who are already making a difference. This scholarship is an opportunity to celebrate their dedication and help them pursue their dreams."

The $2,500 scholarship aims to alleviate some of the financial burden of higher education while encouraging students to continue their philanthropic efforts. The scholarship is open to all seniors in the Edwardsville community who meet the eligibility requirements and are planning to attend a post-secondary institution.

How to Apply:

Be a senior in high school, graduating in 2025 from Edwardsville High School, Father McGivney High School or Metro East Lutheran High School

Plan to attend college or trade school

Submit a 500-word essay on what philanthropy means to you

Visit edwardsvilleneighbors.org/scholarshipto complete the application

The deadline for applications is March 31, 2025. Edwardsville Neighbors will review submissions and select two deserving students for the scholarship.

“We believe that investing in young people who care about others is an investment in the future of our entire community,” said Katie Wigton. “We look forward to reading the applications and celebrating the inspiring stories of these young leaders.”

For more information on the scholarship and how to apply, please visit www.edwardsvilleneighbors.org/scholarship.

About Edwardsville Neighbors: Edwardsville Neighbors is a nonprofit organization serving families in District 7 who are facing medical or emergency crises. Through fundraisers and donations, we provide short-term financial assistance for essential needs such as medical bills, rent or mortgage payments, utilities, groceries, and more. Our mission is to support individuals and families during challenging times and to foster a spirit of generosity within the community.

