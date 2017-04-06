Edwardsville natve Jill Burroughs performs in Missouri Baptist University's spring production of 'Peter Pan'. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Baptist University theatre department recently brought to life J.M. Barrie's timeless classic, "Peter Pan." Edwardsville native, Jill Burroughs, assumed the role of Indian for a total of 6 performances. As one of the most beloved and family favorite musicals of all time, the story centers around Peter visiting the nursery of the Darling children and beginning a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers came face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates, and of course the villainous Captain Hook. The production featured the iconic songs "I'm Flying," "I've Gotta Crow," "I Won't Grow Up" and "Never Never Land." "Peter Pan" was also the first MBU production to feature choreographed flying.



This production was directed by Kasey Cox, professor of communications and theatre. Cox also directs the ministry performance group 'In Character.' Missouri Baptist University offers multiple theatre and performance related degrees as well as opportunities to perform in, or enjoy an MBU Theatre production. To see a list of all MBU Theatre performances please visit http://mbuboxoffice.com.



Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered university located in Saint Louis. MBU offers more than 40 undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees in education, business and religion and its new terminal degree, the Doctor of Education. In addition to its 66-acre West St. Louis County campus, MBU offers degree programs at 10 regional learning centers throughout Saint Louis, in Southern Illinois and online. For more information visit http://www.mobap.edu/