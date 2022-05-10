WHEATON - The Millikin men’s and women’s track and field team finished in fifth place at the 2022 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Wheaton College in Wheaton on May 6-7.

The Millikin women scored 91.50 points while the Big Blue women scored 87 points. Athletes needed a top-eight finish to earn All-Conference honors.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the women’s competition, senior Mackenzie Dixon (Edwardsville, Mascoutah H.S.) was the CCIW Champion in the 800 Meters in 2:13.56. Dixon then joined Hailey Wimberly (Salem, H.S.), Eryn Renison (Channahon, Minooka H.S.) and Lovenya Perry (Rantoul, H.S.) to win the 4x400 Relay in 3:55.21. Dixon was named the CCIW Championships’ Women’s Athlete of the Meet.

Katie Abell (Jacksonville, Routt H.S.) tied for second in the Shot Put at 10.53 meters and finished in fourth in the Javelin at 34.34 meters (112-08), which was the third best distance in school history.

More like this: