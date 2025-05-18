EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Branch of the NAACP proudly announces its 60th annual Freedom Fund Banquet, scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 3 p.m. in the elegant Meridian Ballroom on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE).

This year’s banquet carries the timely and empowering theme: “Champions of Change: Building a Better Tomorrow.”

The keynote address will be delivered by Orvin Kimbrough, Chairman and CEO of Midwest BankCentre and author of the inspiring memoir, “Twice Over A Man: A Fierce Memoir of an Orphan Boy Who Doggedly Determined a Finer Life.” Mr. Kimbrough’s journey from hardship to executive leadership embodies the perseverance, vision, and transformative impact that the NAACP continues to promote and support.

Evening Highlights Include:

Keynote speech by Orvin Kimbrough

Recognition of local community leaders and youth scholars

A full-course dinner and live entertainment

Reflections on the branch’s civil rights achievements and future goals

“The Freedom Fund Banquet is more than a celebration—it’s a declaration of purpose,” said a representative of the Edwardsville Branch. “It brings together visionaries, advocates, and everyday champions who are building a better tomorrow for all.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Purchase Tickets or Support Online:

Please visit our website at www.naacpedwardsvillebranch.org to purchase tickets online or refer to the attached order form for sponsorship and additional support opportunities.

All proceeds benefit the Edwardsville NAACP’s ongoing efforts, including scholarships, youth development, educational programs, and local advocacy initiatives.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact us at president@naacpedwardsvillebranch.org.

About the NAACP

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. Its mission is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights for all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.

More like this: