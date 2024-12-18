EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Branch of the NAACP proudly announces the election of its new officers, who will lead the organization into a new chapter of advocacy, unity, and progress. These dedicated leaders bring experience, passion, and a shared commitment to advancing the mission of the NAACP: ensuring the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all people.

The newly elected officers are as follows:

President: Traci S. Daniels

Traci S. Daniels 1st Vice President: Walter Chase

Walter Chase 2nd Vice President: Debra J. Pitts

Debra J. Pitts 3rd Vice President: Lynette Daniels-Jordan

Lynette Daniels-Jordan Secretary: Lashawnda Williams

Lashawnda Williams Assistant Secretary: Gwen Bumpers

Gwen Bumpers Treasurer: Karen Hooks

Karen Hooks Assistant Treasurer:Charlene Blair

President Traci S. Daniels, alongside her team, expressed enthusiasm about the journey ahead. "I am honored to serve as President of the Edwardsville NAACP Branch and look forward to working with our incredible leadership team and community. Together, we will continue to advocate for justice, equality, and empowerment," said Daniels.

The Edwardsville NAACP Branch has long stood as a beacon of hope and strength in the community, championing civil rights and promoting initiatives that uplift individuals and families. The newly elected officers pledge to build on the organization’s strong foundation while fostering collaboration, membership engagement, and impactful action.

Looking Forward:

Under this new leadership, the Edwardsville NAACP Branch aims to expand its community outreach, educational programs, and partnerships to address pressing issues such as racial equity, voter rights, health disparities, and economic opportunities.

Join Us:

The Edwardsville NAACP Branch meets every 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 PM at Anchored in Truth Ministries, located at 510 Garfield Avenue, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Community members are encouraged to attend, get involved, and learn more about the branch's impactful work.

For further information about the Edwardsville NAACP Branch, membership opportunities, or upcoming events, please contact:

Traci S. Daniels

Email: president@naacpedwardsvillebranch.org

Website:www.naacpedwardsvillebranch.org

