EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Concert Band will kick off its 140th season of free summer concerts with an uplifting performance on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park. Please note the new start time this year—concerts will now begin at 7:30 p.m., a change from the previous 8:00 p.m. start.

This week’s concert theme, “Take Flight: Heights, Sky, and Space,” features music that explores the experience of flight—from soaring through the skies to traveling among the stars. Audiences can look forward to familiar selections from Wicked and Star Wars, as well as powerful works like Flights of Passage and The Lark in the Clear Air. These pieces celebrate the imagination and emotion tied to reaching new heights, both literally and musically.

Concessions will be available and proceeds will support the St. John’s UMC Outreach Team.

Join us as we launch another season of live music in the park—a cherished Edwardsville tradition since 1885. Bring a lawn chair, relax under the evening sky, and enjoy the sounds of summer with your community band. Follow the Edwardsville Municipal Band on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates.

