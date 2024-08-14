EDWARDSVILLE - On Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 at 8 p.m., the Edwardsville Municipal Band invites the community to the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park for an evening of music celebrating the golden era of big bands. The concert, themed “Big Band Spectacular,” will feature a vibrant selection of music by legendary composers from the swing and jazz eras.

Highlighting the evening will be a special performance by local vocalist and educator, Emily Ottwein who will bring some of the most beloved tunes from this iconic musical period to life.

The Edwardsville Municipal Band continues its tradition of supporting the local community, with concessions from the concert benefiting the Main Street Community Center. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy an evening of timeless music. The event is free and open to the public. Follow the Edwardsville Municipal Band on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates.