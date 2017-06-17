EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band is rolling into its season with concerts in the park.

The band performed this past Thursday in front of a large crowd and will also have a special performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Leclaire Park Bandstand.

The summer band concerts are held at 8 p.m. each Thursday evening on the bandstand during the summer and are enjoyed by Edwardsville residents and visitors from all over the region. James Kerfoot directs the present band.


Upcoming schedule:

4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017 - Leclaire Park Bandstand

8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 4th Concert - Edwardsville City Park

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 01, 2017 - Independence Day Concert - American Legion

8 p.m. Thursday, July 06, 2017- 5th Concert - Edwardsville City Park

8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 6th Concert - Edwardsville City Park

8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 7th Concert - Edwardsville City Park

8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 8th Concert - Edwardsville City Park

8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 03, 2017 - 9th Concert - Edwardsville City Park

8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 - 10th Concert - Edwardsville City Park

8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 - 11th Concert - Edwardsville City Park

8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 - 12th Concert - Edwardsville City Park

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 - Homecoming Parade - Hadley House, St. Louis Street, Edwardsville

7 p.m. Saturday, November 11, 2017 - Veterans Day Parade - Community Center on Main Street, Edwardsville



