EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band will present AUDIENCE FAVORITES—a program built entirely from the most popular selections chosen by audience members throughout the summer concert series. Performances will take place at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park on Thursday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m. and as a bonus performance on Sunday, August 17 at 4:00 p.m. at Leclaire Park.

Each concert will feature a variety of styles, from classic marches and Broadway hits to movie themes, swing tunes, and American folk favorites—all chosen by concertgoers. The program will also spotlight the band’s talented Dixieland ensemble, featuring David Maloney on clarinet, Kevin Haddock on saxophone, Matt Mossinghoff on trumpet, Mark Haun on trombone, Noah Mabb on tuba, and Steve Wehling on drums.

Article continues after sponsor message

Concessions will be available at both concerts. On Thursday, proceeds will benefit the Main Street Community Center, which supports older adults and people with disabilities through programs promoting health, independence, and community engagement. On Sunday, sales will support the Friends of Leclaire, who work to preserve the history of the Leclaire District through events, education, and community projects.

This is the band’s second-to-last concert of the season. The Concert in the Park series will conclude next Thursday when the band accompanies the Abbey Road Warriors, a local Beatles cover band. All performances are free and open to the public. Follow the Edwardsville Municipal Band on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates.

More like this: