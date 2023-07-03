EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band is thrilled to announce its upcoming concert, "A Salute to Broadway," which will take place on the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand at City Park at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.

Under the direction of Dr. Rubén Darío Gómez, the band will serenade the audience with melodies from Broadway's most cherished productions, including "The Phantom of the Opera," "Hamilton," "Mary Poppins," and more. Concessions available during the concert will directly benefit the Glen-Ed Food Pantry.

For more information about the Edwardsville Municipal Band and its upcoming events, please visit them on Facebook, Instagram, or on the City of Edwardsville website.

