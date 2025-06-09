EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band will perform its next summer concert on Thursday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park. Everyone is invited to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a fun evening of music in the park.

This concert will feature music from popular musicals, both old and new. The program shows how musical theater has changed over time while still telling great stories and connecting with people of all ages.

Article continues after sponsor message

Concessions will be available, provided by the League of Women Voters.

Come out and enjoy our second concert of the summer as the Edwardsville Municipal Band continues a tradition of live music in the park that began in 1885. Bring a lawn chair, relax with family and friends, and enjoy an evening of music in the heart of the community. Stay connected by following the Edwardsville Municipal Band on Facebook and Instagram for news and updates.

More like this: