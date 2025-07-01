EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band will present two free summer concerts to celebrate Independence Day. The first concert will be held on Thursday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park, and the second on Saturday, July 5 at 7:00 p.m. during the American Legion Fireworks celebration. Both events are free and open to everyone.

The concert will feature soprano Caitlin Towell, a local vocalist who will join the band for part of the program. Audiences can look forward to familiar favorites like America the Beautiful and Battle Hymn of the Republic, as well as patriotic marches by John Philip Sousa, including Semper Fidelis, The Liberty Bell, and Stars and Stripes Forever.

Additional highlights include Irving Berlin’s Songs for America, the Armed Services Medley, and National Emblem March. The program also features Clare Grundman’s Kentucky 1800 and Concord, both of which reflect on America’s folk traditions and early history.

Concessions during the Thursday concert will benefit the Edwardsville Catholic School Band Boosters. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a summer evening filled with music and community spirit. Follow the Edwardsville Municipal Band on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates.

