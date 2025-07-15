EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band continues its summer season with a free concert on Thursday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park. This week’s performance, titled “A Musical Potpourri,” offers a lively mix of pieces that reflect the range and interests of the band’s musicians.

The program features a blend of concert classics and stage favorites, including Holst’s Second Suite in F, the lively Amparito Roca, and Mancini Magic. Broadway medleys from Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, and Man of La Mancha round out the evening with familiar and beloved melodies.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by Glen Ed Pantry, a local nonprofit serving families in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and nearby communities.

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a relaxed evening of music in the park. Follow the Edwardsville Municipal Band on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates.

